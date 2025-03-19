Ekurhuleni to discipline striking metro cops
The metro will implement consequence management against officials who took part in an illegal protest that blocked crucial routes
19 March 2025 - 13:03
The Ekurhuleni metro said it would implement consequence management against metro police officials who had participated in an illegal protest across major arterial routes in Gauteng’s industrial and manufacturing hub.
This after disgruntled Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officials used the department’s official vehicles to blockade crucial routes, including the R21, R24, N12, N17 and N3, which connect the metro to Africa’s busiest airport, OR Tambo International, and link Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces...
