‘Drill baby drill’: Gwede Mantashe calls for more oil and gas drilling
Minister calls for more exploration and less focus on renewable energy
19 March 2025 - 20:16
UPDATED 19 March 2025 - 23:09
Mining minister Gwede Mantashe has lashed out at environmental groups lobbying against oil and gas exploration off the West Coast and fracking in the Karoo, calling for more drilling and less focus on renewable energy.
He is encouraged by energy companies’ exploration drilling and that “such bold risk-taking investment will be rewarded”. He emphasised that the government is committed to the fight against “foreign-funded NGOs” that get in the way...
