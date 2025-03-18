SA seeks Trump-proof strategy
Officials say it is crucial to find other markets for exports in the event that the US imposes harsher measures against SA
18 March 2025 - 05:00
SA is devising a governmentwide strategy to navigate the Trump administration’s tit-for-tat approach to global trade and as a pre-emptive measure against an expected expulsion from preferential access to US markets through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).
Factored in the “comprehensive Trump strategy” will be how SA can find other markets for its exports if the US imposes harsher measures against the country, said senior officials in the department of international relations & co-operation who are familiar with the matter...
