PetroSA deal with Russian bank up in the air
Expanded US curbs on Gazprombank Africa could affect its ability to fund feasibility study
18 March 2025 - 05:00
A question mark hangs over the involvement of Russia’s Gazprombank Africa in the feasibility study for the restart of PetroSA’s Mossel Bay gas-to-liquids refinery, according to mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe.
The refinery has been run on a care and maintenance basis since 2020 due to the lack of feedstock and costs the technically insolvent state-owned company hundreds of millions each year to maintain. It sought outside investors to restart it...
