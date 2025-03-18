Gauteng finance head tables R527.2bn budget; warns of ‘liquidity crisis’
Province’s net cash balances projected to be negative by 2025/26 unless strict measure are implemented
18 March 2025 - 14:04
Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile has sounded the alarm over the finances of SA’s financial and economic hub saying the province faces a “liquidity crisis” that risks deepening if resources are not spent prudently.
Tabling his budget of R527.2bn over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) at the Gauteng provincial legislature on Tuesday, Maile outlined the provincial government’s plans to maintain fiscal discipline and credibility while improving service delivery. ..
