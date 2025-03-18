Ebrahim Rasool’s remarks were ‘unacceptable’, says US

Remarks by Ebrahim Rasool, SA’s ambassador to the US, about President Donald Trump were “unacceptable”, a US state department spokesperson said on Monday after Washington last week made the decision to expel the envoy.
The expulsion of Rasool following an article that quoted him as saying Trump was leading a white supremacist movement was the last straw. Secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Saturday in a post on X that he was expelling Rasool, calling him a “race-baiting politician” who hated Trump, and reposting the article from right-wing website Breitbart.
“These remarks were unacceptable to the US, not just to the president, but to every American,” state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a daily briefing.
“At the very least, what we should expect is a standard of some respect — basic, low-level respect — if you’re in a position that is going to help facilitate any kind of diplomatic relationship with another country.”
She added that Rasool’s privileges as ambassador expired on Monday and he must leave the country by Friday.
SA’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Breitbart article or Bruce’s comments.
Review of ties
SA previously called the expulsion regrettable in statements from its presidency and international relations department, but said it remained committed to building mutually beneficial relations.
Asked by reporters whether other ambassadors to the US could criticise Trump without fear of being expelled, Bruce said: “You want people in each embassy who can actually facilitate a relationship.”
Rasool presented his credentials to then-president Joe Biden on January 13, a week before Trump took office, according to the embassy’s website. It was his second stint in Washington.
Bruce also said the Trump administration was conducting a serious review of Washington’s SA policy, citing SA’s land policy, its growing ties with countries like Russia and Iran, and “aggressive positions” towards the US and allies, including accusing Israel of genocide.
Trump has said, without citing evidence, that SA is confiscating land and that “certain classes of people” are being treated very badly.
Reuters
