Climate activists accuse government of giving Sasol and Eskom a free pass
Just Share says state is prioritising the interests of fossil fuel giants over the health and wellbeing of its citizens
18 March 2025 - 16:28
Shareholder activist group Just Share has accused the SA government of being lenient towards the country’s biggest polluters, Sasol and Eskom.
The lobby group accuses government of prioritising the “interests of fossil fuel giants over the health and wellbeing of its citizens”...
