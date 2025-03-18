City Power puts plan in place to turn around ailing entity after R5bn loss
The auditor-general has cast significant doubt on whether City Power can continue as a going concern
18 March 2025 - 15:30
Johannesburg power utility City Power lost nearly R5bn in electricity it purchased from Eskom, with the auditor-general SA casting significant doubt whether the former could continue as a going concern.
In the 2023/24 report, the auditor-general said the material electricity losses of R4.9bn incurred during the financial year represented 30% of total electricity purchased. ..
