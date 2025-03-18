Centralised ground services hurting airlines, says outgoing Airlink boss
Rodger Foster says airport operators have to listen to airlines and prioritise their needs
18 March 2025 - 05:00
Outgoing Airlink CEO and MD Rodger Foster has cautioned against centralising services such as refuelling, ground handling, security and other airport-based services, saying it is negatively affecting airlines’ ability to drive down unit costs.
He said airport operators needed to listen to airlines and prioritise their needs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.