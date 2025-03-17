Sections of Climate Change Act now in force
But commencement of large parts of the law has been deferred for regulations to be passed
17 March 2025 - 18:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa has proclaimed the Climate Change Act, which therefore became effective on Monday, but the commencementof a large part of the act has been deferred to a later date so that regulations can be promulgated.
The president signed the bill into law in July last year but did not proclaim it. ..
