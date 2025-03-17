Rail network needs R200bn to tackle freight crisis, says Investec CIB
Economist says SA is missing out on the commodity boom in coal and iron ore sectors
17 March 2025 - 05:00
The move by Transnet to allow for third-party access to SA’s vast rail network could be key to unlocking export-led economic growth in the coming years, but about R200bn in investment is required to fix the country’s freight crisis.
This is according to estimates by Investec’s corporate and investment banking (CIB) division, who engaged with stakeholders and executives from the logistics sector last week on the launch of the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM). ..
