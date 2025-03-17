Presidency confident it can mend ties with Washington
Presidency says there’s no need to rush after ambassador Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion
17 March 2025 - 05:00
The presidency says it is confident it can reset SA’s relationship with the US after the expulsion (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-03-15-expulsion-of-sa-ambassador-to-us-ebrahim-rasool-regrettable-says-ramaphosa/) of ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was accused of being a “race-baiting politician who hates America” and its president, Donald Trump.
SA’s relationship with the US has slumped since Trump cut foreign aid in February, citing SA’s genocide case against Washington’s ally, Israel, at the International Court of Justice and its land policy as represented by the Expropriation Act...
