MK party played no role in the struggle, ANC tells SCA
Party challenges court dismissal in its legal battle to have MK party stripped of its name and logo
17 March 2025 - 19:42
Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party played no role in the country’s struggle for liberation but wants to leech on the popularity of the ANC’s disbanded military wing to “deceive” voters.
This is the argument the ANC has put forward at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), challenging the dismissal of its case by the high court in Durban in its legal battle to have the MK party stripped of its name and logo. ..
