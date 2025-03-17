Big electricity tariff hike may hit small users the hardest
Analysts warn of imbalance as Nersa approves Eskom rates for consumer groups
17 March 2025 - 20:25
Households with low monthly electricity usage may bear the brunt of Eskom’s tariff increases as their bills are expected to rise as much as 37% from April 1.
This is even though energy regulator Nersa has limited the average increase in Eskom’s tariffs to 12.74%, which is much higher than the inflation rate. ..
