New evidence implicates former Prasa executives, court told
Unite Behind says it has details involving former CEO Lucky Montana and chair Sfiso Buthelezi
16 March 2025 - 20:51
Civil society organisation Unite Behind has “more evidence” against corruption accused former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana and former board member Sfiso Buthelezi.
Unite Behind says the new evidence implicates Montana and Buthelezi in irregular expenditure that cost the entity billions, the high court in Joburg heard. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.