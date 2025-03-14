Scopa chair Songezo Zibi warns SA could lose sovereignty over spending culture
The Rise Mzansi leader chairs parliament’s standing committee on public accounts, tasked with overseeing trillions of rand in state spending
14 March 2025 - 12:11
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chair Songezo Zibi has warned that SA risks losing its sovereignty if it does not change its spending culture, fight corruption and drive efficiencies to improve service delivery and realise much-needed economic growth.
If wasteful expenditure were nipped in the bud, “it seems possible to save up to R100bn over the next three to five years — money that can be redirected towards service delivery and growing the economy”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.