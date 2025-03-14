SA turns to China to fill climate funding gap after US withdrawal
US exit to have a limited impact on SA’s energy transition, says Fitch research unit
14 March 2025 - 05:00
The US withdrawal from the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) last week removes about $1bn from SA’s climate financing, but research group BMI says the actual impact will be limited as the country turns to China to fill the gap.
BMI, a subsidiary of ratings agency Fitch, said this week that SA’s energy transition will maintain its momentum despite the US withdrawal from the JETP, which includes France, Germany, the EU and UK. ..
