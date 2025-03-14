JOB AD | Head of the Independent Power Producers Office (IPPO)

Qualified candidates are invited to apply for the position of head of the Independent Power Producers Office (IPPO). This is a five-year fixed-term contract based in Centurion, Tshwane.

About the IPPO

The department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE), National Treasury (NT) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) established the IPPO for the specific purpose of implementing the Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (IPPPP).

The mandate of the IPPO is to enhance private sector participation in electrical power generation capacity in the country, while contributing to broader national development objectives.

The IPPO is a programme office that provides independent and transparent procurement management, contract management and professional advisory services to the DMRE.

The office’s mandate is derived from the capacity allocated to renewable and non-renewable generation in the DMRE’s Integrated Resource Plan, which together with the associated ministerial determinations, set the pace and direction of the rollout of the IPPPP.

The IPPPP activities continue to evolve to effectively respond to the planning and development needs in the current energy context. For more information, visit the IPP Projects website.

About the head of IPPO position

The head of the IPPO will report to the DMRE’s director general, with the CEO of DBSA contributing support to the IPPO as agreed in the memorandum of understanding.

They will be responsible for leading the IPPO in the achievement of all strategic, tactical and operational objectives associated with the IPPPP. Additionally, they will be responsible for strategic direction, stakeholder management, financial management, ethical governance, operational and people management, as well as the developmental impact of the IPPO.

Key performance areas

Strategic direction: Develop and execute the medium- to long-term (five- to 10-year) strategies and business plans associated with the IPPPP and related energy sector imperatives. Develop innovative strategies and business plans aligned to the medium-term development plan of the DMRE.





Stakeholder management: Manage complex stakeholder relations and maintain effective relationships with named national and international stakeholders.





Financial management: Evidence balance sheet and development impact growth as well as financial sustainability.





Ethical governance: Entrench and promote good governance principles and practices that protect the integrity of the IPPO.





Entrench and promote good governance principles and practices that protect the integrity of the IPPO. Operational and people management: Transition the IPPO to a future state of readiness. Maintain a strong performance culture and continued organisational capacitation of physical and non-physical assets to support delivery.

Minimum requirements

A degree with related majors in engineering and/or finance, plus a relevant post-graduate degree.





12 years’ relevant experience in a medium to large enterprise in the energy management sector. The required experience must include five years as an executive of a medium-size enterprise, or five years as a division executive of a large-size enterprise.





Refer to the Head: IPPO profile on the DBSA website for the expanded requirements.

Applications

Suitable candidates must submit a detailed CV and accompanying motivation letter via the DBSA recruitment website by 12pm on March 30.

Regrettably, late applications will not be considered.

Enquiries may be directed to Adri Bekker at adrib@fempower.co.za.

This article was sponsored by DBSA.