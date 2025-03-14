MPs call for cuts in wasteful government spending
They also criticised the budget for the lack of measures to promote economic growth
14 March 2025 - 14:57
Opposition party MPs on Friday made a strong call on the National Treasury on Friday to cut wasteful and inefficient expenditure by the government as an alternative to increasing VAT.
They also called for measures to promote economic growth and job creation, which they said was missing from the budget finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled in parliament on Wednesday...
