DA budget proposals did not include NHI and Bela Act
DA outlines list of growth budget proposals to President Cyril Ramaphosa
14 March 2025 - 11:20
The DA agreed to a temporary, three-year 0.5 percentage point increase in VAT for the revised budget on condition a unit in the office of the president would be established to oversee a comprehensive spending review, as part of its “pro-growth” budget proposals.
The unit, which would be co-chaired by the two deputy ministers of finance, David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen, would be tasked with identifying R100bn worth of savings across national and provincial governments and include an audit of ghost employees within the state departments from May 1, according to the DA. ..
