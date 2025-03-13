ANC policy agenda at the heart of budget clash with DA
Proposal rejected to amend Expropriation Act and National Health Insurance Act in exchange for support of budget
13 March 2025 - 13:42
UPDATED 13 March 2025 - 18:48
The ANC rejected the DA’s proposal to amend the Expropriation Act and the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act in exchange for the party’s support of the budget because the two sets of legislation are now being prepared for implementation.
The proposals were part of a wider range of demands sent by the DA to President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Enoch Godongwana during negotiations held in the three weeks between February 19, the initial date of the budget tabling, and March 12. ..
