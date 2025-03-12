Who got the money? Winners and losers in the 2025 budget
Treasury’s budget office head Edgar Sishi says due to the adjustment in terms of the decision on tax revenue increases, other trade-offs have been made
12 March 2025 - 14:32
The social grants spending allocation plummeted between February 19 and today, according to the revised budget tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
Between the February and March budgets, the allocation for grants fell from R23.3bn to R8.2bn over the medium term...
