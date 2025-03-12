Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented his budget in Parliament on Wednesday after an unprecented postponement last month.
The minister’s attempt at presenting the national budget last month met a rare, unified roadblock by the government of national unity members, who opposed his proposal to raise the R60bn shortfall through a two percentage point VAT rate hike.
WATCH: Budget 2025 — take two
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was confident on Tuesday that the budget will be tabled on Wednesday
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented his budget in Parliament on Wednesday after an unprecented postponement last month.
The minister’s attempt at presenting the national budget last month met a rare, unified roadblock by the government of national unity members, who opposed his proposal to raise the R60bn shortfall through a two percentage point VAT rate hike.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT increase
DA will not support budget, says John Steenhuisen
Who got the money? Winners and losers in the 2025 budget
Sars to get R7.5bn over the next three years
WATCH: Budget 2025 — take two
Budget processes to be open to wider political scrutiny
Welfare grant recipients get modest inflation-beating increases
Still no relief in budget for US cuts to grants for HIV/Aids
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.