National

WATCH: Budget 2025 — take two

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was confident on Tuesday that the budget will be tabled on Wednesday

12 March 2025 - 13:57
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented his budget in Parliament on Wednesday after an unprecented postponement last month.

The minister’s attempt at presenting the national budget last month met a rare, unified roadblock by the government of national unity members, who opposed his proposal to raise the R60bn shortfall through a two percentage point VAT rate hike.

