Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Fund Managers
US-brokered 30-day ceasefire, positive as it may be, has raised the spectre of past temporary truces that went awry
Business Day TV speaks to a panel of experts for their take on the highlights from the finance minister’s announcement
Business Day TV speaks with political analysts Asanda Ngoasheng and Daniel Silke
The acquisition was funded using proceeds raised from selling stake in property investor Lar España
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana opts for a half a percentage point hike in each of the next two years
Business Day TV spoke with Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Busa and Busi Mavuso, CEO of BLSA
Georgia’s former leader, already serving six years, calls verdict an ‘outrageous case of political persecution’
Coach downplays his side’s chances of winning the PSL title after their 2-0 win over AmaZulu
Denis Droppa examines the merits of diesel versus plug-in hybrid power in the Evoque line-up
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has presented SA’s budget for 2025. Business Day TV spoke to a panel of experts for their take on the key highlights from his announcement.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUDGET DAY 2025
WATCH: Budget 2025 analysis
Business Day TV speaks to a panel of experts for their take on the highlights from the finance minister’s announcement
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has presented SA’s budget for 2025. Business Day TV spoke to a panel of experts for their take on the key highlights from his announcement.
MORE VIDEOS:
WATCH: Business reacts to budget 2025
WATCH: The politics of Budget 2025
WATCH: Budget 2025 and how it affects your finances
WATCH: Budget 2025 — take two
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT increase
VAT hike a ‘punch to the gut of already struggling South Africans’
Who got the money? Winners and losers in the 2025 budget
Budget adjustments take shape as Treasury sticks to 1.9% growth projection
READ IN FULL: Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 budget speech
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.