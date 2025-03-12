National

BUDGET DAY 2025

WATCH: Budget 2025 analysis

Business Day TV speaks to a panel of experts for their take on the highlights from the finance minister’s announcement

12 March 2025 - 18:40
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has presented SA’s budget for 2025. Business Day TV spoke to a panel of experts for their take on the key highlights from his announcement.

MORE VIDEOS:

WATCH: Business reacts to budget 2025

Business Day TV spoke with Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Busa and Busi Mavuso, CEO of BLSA
Business
1 hour ago

WATCH: The politics of Budget 2025

Business Day TV speaks with political analysts Asanda Ngoasheng and Daniel Silke
Politics
2 hours ago

WATCH: Budget 2025 and how it affects your finances

Business Day TV speaks to Devs Moodley, senior manager at Forvis Mazars and Harry Joffe, legal services head at Discovery Life
Economy
2 hours ago

WATCH: Budget 2025 — take two

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was confident on Tuesday that the budget will be tabled on Wednesday
National
5 hours ago
