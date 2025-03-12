Still no relief in budget for US cuts to grants for HIV/Aids
The only move so far is that national health will appoint staff working in its central chronic medicines dispensing and distribution programme, whose salaries had been covered by donor funding
12 March 2025 - 15:20
There is still no relief provided in the budget to soften the blow of US President Donald Trump’s abrupt termination of grants to HIV/Aids organisations in SA, as the health department has yet to finalise its analysis of the resources required, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
“We need to understand what we are dealing with. The health department has contracted [an audit firm] to do some work, because there are allegations of corruption, abuse and inefficiencies,” said the Treasury’s acting deputy director-general for public finance, Rendani Randela...
