Sars to get R7.5bn over the next three years
Tax boss Edward Kieswetter wins battle for extra funds needed to operationalise revenue systems
12 March 2025 - 14:44
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has increased the size of Sars’ budget by R4-billion after three meetings he had with revenue commissioner Edward Kieswetter, bringing the total over the next three years to R7.5bn.
The additional R4bn is not included in the Budget Review tabled in parliament on Wednesday...
