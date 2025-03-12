National

SA to incentivise local EV production

Budget sets aside R1bn for a scheme that aims to increase participation and investment in sector

12 March 2025 - 17:09
by Reuters and Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SA is the largest automotive manufacturing hub in Sub-Saharan Africa, hosting brands such as Toyota, Ford, Isuzu, Volkswagen and Mercedes. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA is the largest automotive manufacturing hub in Sub-Saharan Africa, hosting brands such as Toyota, Ford, Isuzu, Volkswagen and Mercedes. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA will spend R1bn to support the local production of new-energy vehicles and batteries, as well as related manufacturing projects, the National Treasury said on Wednesday.

The country is the largest automotive manufacturing hub in Sub-Saharan Africa hosting brands such as Toyota, Ford, Isuzu, Volkswagen and Mercedes.

The industry has said government incentives and policy interventions will encourage original equipment manufacturers to invest more in the production of electric vehicles in the country.

SA released its Electric Vehicles White Paper in 2023, which outlined a strategy to shift the automotive industry from primarily producing internal combustion engine vehicles to a mix that includes electric vehicles by 2035.

In its annual budget review, the Treasury said the department of trade & industry, in partnership with the department of mineral resources & energy, planned to approve and implement a regional critical minerals strategy, though it did not give a timeline.

Critical minerals such as copper, cobalt and lithium are needed to make products such electric vehicle batteries and solar panels and are crucial to the world’s energy transition.

The Treasury said R1bn was being set aside over the medium term for the industrial development support programme, an incentive scheme that aims to increase participation and investment in infrastructure by firms in selected manufacturing sectors such as automotive.

“The purpose of the incentive is to enhance the local production and assembly of new-energy vehicles, batteries and projects focused on operational efficiency and competitiveness in new manufacturing projects,” it added.

The incentive is expected to attract R30bn in investment from the private sector, it said.

Reuters

ALSO READ:

Is Tesla’s stock-defying performance over?

Investors have long bet on Elon Musk’s visions of the company’s tomorrow rather than its profits today
Life
2 days ago

Toyota launches its cheapest EV in China

Toyota had limited success so far with its previous EVs in the hugely competitive market
Life
5 days ago

Tesla’s China-made EV sales fall as rivals roll out cheaper models

Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y cars dropped 49.2% in February from a year earlier to 30,688
Companies
1 week ago

Tesla paying the price as Musk rallies the far right in Europe

Analysts say Elon Musk may have a longer-term goal in backing political parties that might cut regulations
World
1 week ago

GUGU LOURIE: Volvo’s free charging and data perks could drive electric vehicle adoption in SA

Volvo Car SA is offering free public charging, a GridCars wallbox and 10GB of Vodacom data a month
Opinion
1 week ago

Volvo SA will give EV owners two years of free public charging

The new ownership package aims to attract more customers to the Swedish brand's EV line-up
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US think-tank urges sanctions for specific ANC ...
National
2.
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT ...
National
3.
SA determined to implement transformation laws in ...
National
4.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana to meet ANC ...
National
5.
State capture convictions will rise, says Batohi
National

Related Articles

DA will not support budget, says John Steenhuisen

National

READ IN FULL: Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 budget speech

National

Who got the money? Winners and losers in the 2025 budget

National

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT increase

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.