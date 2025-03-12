Plans afoot to oust ANC Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza
The motion of no-confidence by councillor Joe Mojapelo has been supported by ACDP councillor Tambo Mokoena
12 March 2025 - 10:46
Councillor Joe Mojapelo, the leader of the Independent Citizens Movement, has raised a motion of no-confidence against Ekurhuleni executive mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, citing deteriorating service delivery, financial instability and governance failures in the metro.
The motion by Mojapelo has been supported by ACDP councillor Tambo Mokoena. ..
