Malawian court orders Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition to SA

The government has welcomed a ruling by a court in Malawi on Wednesday that self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary be extradited to SA to face numerous charges including fraud and rape.

In 2020, the couple appeared before two courts in SA on multiple charges. They were granted bail pending trial but failed to comply with their bail conditions and fled the country in unknown circumstances. They were later found in Malawi.

SA authorities then submitted an extradition request to Malawi, seeking their return to stand trial on various charges, including rape, violating bail conditions and contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, the Banking Act, the Civil Aviation Act and the Immigration Act.

Malawi’s chief resident magistrate’s court also ordered that the couple remain in custody until they are handed over to SA authorities.

“This decision reaffirms judicial independence, international co-operation and public trust in the SA and Malawian legal institutions,” the department of justice and constitutional development said in a statement.

‘Milestone

Wednesday’s ruling was “a significant milestone in international legal co-operation, demonstrating the strength of both countries' judicial frameworks and diplomatic engagements”, it added.

“It reinforces the principle that no-one is above the law and underscores the importance of accountability, transparency and adherence to legal frameworks in SA and Malawi.”

The department said the case had drawn much public and media attention, highlighting broader issues of corruption and accountability.

“It also underscores the critical role of legal agreements and treaties in tackling transnational crime and ensuring that justice is served, regardless of borders.

“SA remains committed to strengthening legal and diplomatic partnerships to ensure that fugitives are brought to justice and that legal systems remain fair, credible and effective.”

The government have been informed that the couple intended to appeal.

“The SA government will oppose the appeal. The department will await the outcome of the appeal process if they proceed. If the couple choose not to pursue the appeal, the department will await formal notification from the central authority of Malawi,” the department said.

“Once received, Interpol, in collaboration with SA police, will co-ordinate the transfer arrangements and logistics. The state will cover all associated costs.”

