Ekurhuleni halts action against sheriff for ‘attaching service delivery cars’
Outcome ends a two-year debt collection wrangle in which metro wanted the sheriff to be held personally liable
12 March 2025 - 05:43
Ekurhuleni metro has withdrawn a case in which it accused the sheriff’s office of acting “unlawfully” in attaching several items, including an ambulance and department vehicles used to restore electricity during blackouts, in a long-running debt collection row.
The municipality initiated legal action against the sheriff’s office head, Anton Greyling, accusing him of acting in bad faith by taking some key service delivery vehicles...
