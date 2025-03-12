DA will not support budget, says John Steenhuisen
Enoch Godongwana delivers budget without majority support in parliament
12 March 2025 - 14:40
The DA will not support the budget finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled before parliament on Wednesday.
The ANC’s largest government of national unity (GNU) partner has opposed a VAT increase and wants to seek other ways to plug the R60bn hole in the budget. Godongwana’s budget included a half percentage point increase in VAT, down from the Treasury’s initial bid for a two percentage point hike. ..
