Cyril Ramaphosa confirms SA will send envoys to US
President says he has not cancelled plans to send envoys to the White House to resolve tension with the US government
12 March 2025 - 07:47
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has not cancelled his plan to send special envoys to the US as part of efforts to mend relations with the administration of his counterpart Donald Trump.
Responding to questions in parliament over the deteriorating diplomatic relations between Pretoria and Washington, Ramaphosa rejected the notion that his administration had been “beaten” in the apparent race to engage Trump by certain formations in the country...
