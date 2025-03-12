Cabinet meets to try to find sufficient consensus on 2025 budget
This comes ahead of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s address to parliament at 2pm
12 March 2025 - 11:29
UPDATED 12 March 2025 - 11:57
President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing everything possible to ensure there is “sufficient consensus” between government of national unity (GNU) partners on the contents of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 budget to be delivered in parliament at 2pm.
GNU partners met on Tuesday evening and had a crucial cabinet sitting at 8.30am on Wednesday where Godongwana presented the budget to his colleagues, including ministers from the GNU...
