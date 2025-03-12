Budget processes to be open to wider political scrutiny
This is to avoid a political impasse, which led to the budget being delayed by three weeks
12 March 2025 - 14:13
The Treasury’s processes regarding the national budget will undergo an overhaul to include political and technical input, to avoid future political deadlock similar to that which led to the three-week delay in the tabling of the budget.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the R2-trillion budget on Wednesday afternoon in parliament, following weeks of consultations among coalition partners within the government of national unity (GNU)...
