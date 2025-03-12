BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Treasury compromises on VAT increase
Grant recipients and taxpayers bear the brunt of smaller VAT hike
12 March 2025 - 14:03
The Treasury has compromised on its proposed two percentage point VAT increase by opting for a half a percentage point hike in each of the next two years.
The DA and other opposition parties have been adamant that they will not accept any VAT increase at all. This was the reason for their rejection of the February 19 budget for 2025/26, which proposed the two percentage point hike. Cosatu and civil society organisations also rejected that budget...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.