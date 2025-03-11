President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, to provide oral answers to questions on matters of national importance.
Parliament schedules such questions at least once a quarter for the president and his cabinet ministers to account for exercising their powers and performing their functions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa updates Parliament on, among other developments, the government's efforts to leverage infrastructure expansion for economic growth and South Africa's approach to international relations.
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in National Assembly
Parliament schedules questions at least once a quarter
