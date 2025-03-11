National

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in National Assembly

Parliament schedules questions at least once a quarter

11 March 2025 - 13:48
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, to provide oral answers to questions on matters of national importance.

Parliament schedules such questions at least once a quarter for the president and his cabinet ministers to account for exercising their powers and performing their functions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa updates Parliament on, among other developments, the government's efforts to leverage infrastructure expansion for economic growth and South Africa's approach to international relations.

SA determined to implement transformation laws in spite of Trump

SA willing to engage with US but will maintain its sovereignty, says president Cyril Ramaphosa’s security adviser
National
1 day ago

Cosatu urges Ramaphosa not to negotiate sections of NHI amid pushback

First deputy president says changing bill after it has been passed might be unconstitutional
National
11 hours ago

SA rejects ‘megaphone diplomacy’ as Trump backs funding cut

President’s spokesperson says SA is committed to building mutually beneficial bilateral trade, political and diplomatic relationship with the US
National
1 day ago

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana to meet ANC officials about budget

The ANC is said to be ‘warming up’ to a VAT increase of half a percentage point, an insider says
National
1 day ago
