Ramaphosa must condemn Godongwana for ‘irresponsible comments’, says group
The civil society group says the finance minister’s comments made in the Sunday Times show his lack of regard for the democratic process and constitution
11 March 2025 - 15:22
A coalition of 10 civil society organisations have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to censure finance minister Enoch Godongwana following comments he made in the Sunday Times at the weekend.
In the article, Godongwana, who is expected to deliver the 2025 budget speech on Wednesday, weeks after it was postponed when the DA objected to the minister’s plans to hike VAT by two percentage points, “asserted that he is not required to consult on the budget outside of ANC leadership, due to market sensitivity, and that ideally he should consult as few people as possible”. ..
