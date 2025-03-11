Presidency says budget first, and changes may follow
Any issues the cabinet has with revisions in Wednesday’s national budget will be dealt with later, Ntshavheni says
11 March 2025 - 17:11
UPDATED 11 March 2025 - 23:20
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has expressed confidence that finance minister Enoch Godongwana will table the national budget on Wednesday, saying any disagreements among cabinet members will be dealt with afterwards.
“Tomorrow, the minister of finance will finalise and present the budget. It will be tabled, discussed and, if there is a need, sent back,” Ntshavheni told Business Day on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.