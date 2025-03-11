Eastern Cape wind farm could power more than 30 malls
The last wind projects that were awarded were in bid window 5 in 2021 with 23 projects left stranded thereafter in bid window 6
11 March 2025 - 14:13
A wind farm in the Eastern Cape that reached financial close recently will generate enough electricity to power 30-40 major malls such as Sandton City or Gateway Mall, or 3-5 mining operations.
When the R4.9bn 140MW Ishwati Emoyeni Wind Farm starts generating electricity in 2026, it will be supplying power to large power users all over the country through NOA Group Trading, an aggregator licensed by energy regulator Nersa earlier this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.