National

Criminals force poor in Cape Town to pay for water and use of toilets

Taps and toilets at an informal settlement in Heideveld, Athlone were closed and extortionists demanded the residents pay to use them

11 March 2025 - 15:40
by Philani Nombembe
Picture: 123RF/NAMEINFRAME1
Extortionists in parts of Cape Town are shutting off communal water taps and forcing residents to pay for a basic human right — access to water and sanitation.

Water and sanitation member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Zahid Badroodien said on Tuesday that his directorate had been informed about incidents, in which the criminals closed taps and toilets at an informal settlement in Heideveld, Athlone and demanded the residents pay to use them.

Badroodien said those basic services were free, and encouraged residents to report “such lawlessness to the authorities”.  

“Taps and toilets are part of the basic services provided by the city’s water and sanitation directorate through its informal settlements and basic services branch. These services are provided to more than 487 informal settlements at no charge to residents, with the city providing for upkeep and maintenance of this infrastructure.” 

He said no member of the public was “authorised to lock or deny anyone access to these facilities in exchange for money to use the toilet or to collect water from the tap”. 

“It is unacceptable that extortionists are trying to make money by restricting access to free basic services from vulnerable residents unless they are prepared to pay an illegal fee,” Badroodien said.  

“The city has zero tolerance for extortionists. Residents are urged to call the city’s tip-off line to report these incidents, which can be done anonymously. The information provided can assist law enforcement to take the necessary action.” 

EFF and MK party push for release of Ipid’s ‘top secret’ Phala Phala report

Police minister comes under fire for ‘protecting’ President Cyril Ramaphosa
National
4 days ago

Police investigating farm murder cases submitted by AfriForum, says Mchunu

The civil rights organisation has rejected the crime statistics the police minister tabled
National
5 days ago

Youth unemployment grows even as university attendance improves, says Stats SA

SA’s youth employment has increased by nearly 10 percentage points over the past decade
Economy
1 week ago

Gauteng’s law enforcement agencies to operate under one banner, says Lesufi

Metro police departments will no longer be bound by their geographic boundaries or jurisdictions
National
1 week ago
