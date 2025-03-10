SA determined to implement transformation laws in spite of Trump
SA willing to engage with US but will maintain its sovereignty, says president Cyril Ramaphosa’s security adviser
10 March 2025 - 15:32
The Trump administration’s move to halt federal funding to SA — with widespread expectations of SA’s removal from preferential access to US markets — has not diminished the determination of this country’s political leaders to implement its transformation laws.
The recently enacted Expropriation Act and broad-based BEE legislation have been cited by US President Donald Trump, his SA-born billionaire adviser Elon Musk and influential Republican legislators as reasons behind halting funding to SA. ..
