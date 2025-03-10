NSFAS ‘monopoly’ to blame for ‘self-made crisis’, says Outa
‘NSFAS has hijacked all student services and created a monopoly,’ says Rudie Heyneke, Outa’s chief investigator on NSFAS
With pockets of student protests emerging around the country over some unpaid accommodation fees about a month into the tertiary academic calendar, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says this is a “self-made” crisis by a government that is constantly changing policies, thereby negatively affecting implementation of free higher education to those eligible.
“It is a self made emergency by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). What has been at issue is unpaid accommodation fees from last year and accommodation fees for this year. NSFAS has hijacked all student services and created a monopoly but the portals are slow and those accredited to inspect accommodation facilities are few and far between. The question is who benefits?” said Rudie Heyneke, Outa’s chief investigator on NSFAS. ..
