Two people died after a mudslide destroyed the house in which they were sleeping in eNkangala, Adams Mission. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
A state of disaster has been declared in KwaZulu-Natal after severe weather in February claimed at least 22 lives and caused about R3.1bn in damage.
“We had no choice but to declare KwaZulu-Natal a disaster zone after this latest storm claimed 22 lives and left a trail of destruction,” Velenkosini Hlabisa, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister, said.
The storms that spawned flooding lashed parts of the province from February 16 to 28, destroying homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Hlabisa said it was terrifying to see floods becoming “a norm” in the province.
The declaration will facilitate the mobilisation of all organs of state to boost support measures and implement contingency protocols to address the disaster’s impact within communities. It will also allow for a multisectoral relief and rehabilitation plan.
Thulasizwe Buthelezi, provincial MEC for co-operative governance & traditional affairs, said his department has been tasked with co-ordinating the response efforts.
“We have activated all available resources to assist affected communities,” he said.
Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, during his opening of the provincial legislature at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, called on the provincial government to host a climate change summit to find ways to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.
The king said it was painful to see people die due to floods. “Our province has become prone to floods, each year we witness floods that claim lives of our people. Something must be done to mitigate these effects,” he said.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli echoed the king’s call.
The state of disaster declaration comes as the SA Weather Service issued a level two warning for heavy rainfall from Monday.
Hlabisa says state of disaster vital after deadly floods hit KZN again
