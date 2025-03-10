National Finance minister Enoch Godongwana to meet ANC officials about budget The ANC is said to be ‘warming up’ to a VAT increase of half a percentage point, an insider says B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has been summoned to Luthuli House to present his finalised proposal on the budget. Godongwana was expected to meet the ANC's top officials on Monday afternoon, insiders said.

ANC insiders said Godongwana was likely to lobby the ANC’s top brass to approve his budget proposal, which will be presented to its GNU partners after this meeting...