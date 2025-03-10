Development agencies ‘unlikely to fill Trump funding cuts’
AFD and other agencies can provide some support through loans, subsidies and technical assistance, says executive director Papa Amadou Sarr
10 March 2025 - 05:00
The French Development Agency (AFD) says development finance agencies are unlikely to replace the up to $50bn in annual foreign assistance provided by the US to African countries.
The expected reduction in aid from other countries, including dwindling aid from other countries such as Germany, Italy, the UK and the Netherlands, further complicates the situation, said Papa Amadou Sarr, AFD executive director for mobilisation, partnership and communication. ..
