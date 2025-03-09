Tshiamiso Trust reaches R2bn milestone
But law firm says the trust, established to carry out class action settlements, is still not on track
09 March 2025 - 19:24
The Tshiamiso Trust, established to carry out the terms of a landmark silicosis and TB class action settlement agreement in 2019, has reached R2bn in payments to former gold mineworkers and their families, but law firm Richard Spoor says the trust is still not on track.
Tshiamiso Trust CEO Munyadziwa Kwinda said the R2bn milestone was a collective victory, attributing the trust’s progress to “remarkable collaboration of all our stakeholders”. ..
