OBITUARY: Athol Fugard — global playwright who shone a light into dark corners of the SA psych

Director, actor and writer Athol Fugard at the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town, August 4 2014. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Before its closure in March 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Athol Fugard Theatre in Cape Town attracted thousands of patrons a year: a beacon in the turbulent waters of SA politics and the arts, much like the man it was named after.
Athol Harold Lanigan Fugard was born on June 11 1932 in Middelburg, in the Great Karoo region of the Eastern Cape. He and his two siblings, an older brother and younger sister, moved with their parents to Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) in 1935.
His father, Harold David, was a jazz pianist who struggled with a childhood accident that left him increasingly unable to work. His mother, Elizabeth Magdalena (Potgieter), ran a small boarding house and later a cafe, to try to make ends meet for the family. These places and experiences would later inspire several Fugard plays, including Hello and Goodbye, The Captain’s Tiger and “Master Harold” ... and the Boys.
The boy everyone called “Hally” was fun-loving and enjoyed playing pretend, hinting at a calling that would one day see him become one of SA’s greatest playwrights.
In a career spanning more than six decades, Fugard would use his talent to bring a voice to the voiceless, lift those trodden down by society and speak out against the apartheid system.
“A little white boy dealing with his indoctrination in SA, turning me into a little racist — because that is what that society tried to do to me. Thank God I had a mother who fought against it,” he told author Alan Shelley in 2002, praising those who had “liberated” him.
Athol Fugard at his home near Cape Town, on June 29, 2012. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/DENZIL MAREGELE
He attended the Catholic Marist Brothers College and a local technical college, where he would spend much of his free time writing stories inspired by tales his father would tell him and from the books he read. He later studied philosophy at the University of Cape Town, but yearned to see the world beyond the fences of the apartheid system.
Just months before his final exams in 1953 Fugard dropped out, hitchhiking through Africa with a friend, Perseus Adams, with £60 in his pocket and 10 tins of sardines. He later became a deck hand on a ship bound for Asia. He spoke fondly of his experience living and working side-by-side with men of all races on the vessel, and said it helped liberated him from prejudice.
Throughout this time Fugard missed home and within a few months returned to Port Elizabeth.
He worked as a journalist and took a role with the SABC in Cape Town. It was here he met, and in 1956 married, actress Sheila Meiring and started cultivating his love for theatre.
The pair founded the group The Circle Players, and Fugard soon penned his first plays: The Cell and Klaas and the Devil.
The pair moved to Johannesburg, where Fugard got a job as a clerk at the Native Commissioner’s Court. He described witnessing the constant charging of black people for violating pass laws that restricted their movements as “the ugliest thing” he had ever been a part of, and the source of his pessimism.
Fugard began using his pen to highlight the injustice. He started working in the late 1950s with a group of actors in Johannesburg, including Zakes Mokae, and wrote the plays No-Good Friday and Nongogo.
Fugard’s plays were part of the bustling cultural melting pot that brewed in Sophiatown at the time and helped prepare the ground for one of his most famous pieces: the international hit production The Blood Knot.
Returning to SA in 1960 after a brief spell living abroad, Fugard used his experiences over the previous few years to finish The Blood Knot and present it on stage in Johannesburg in 1961.
At the same time, Fugard and his wife welcomed a baby girl, Lisa, who would go on to be an author in her own right.
The Blood Knot’s criticism of apartheid soon caught the attention of the government, who withdrew Fugard’s passport for a time. The secret police also began monitoring his theatre company after he joined calls for a boycott of segregated theatre audiences.
The SA production of The Blood Knot was closed by authorities, but the play’s reputation spread with Mokae’s performances in London, and in New York with a young James Earl Jones and JD Cannon. The New York Times voted it play of the year in 1964.
Fugard’s international career had begun.
In the early 1960s Fugard began working with a group of actors and creatives in East London and formed The Serpent Players, which got its name from performing in an abandoned snake pit.
In the years that followed, he produced Hello and Goodbye, People are Living There, The Last Bus and the popular Boesman and Lena.
But after travelling to appear in a BBC television production of The Blood Knot in 1967, his passport was again confiscated for several year and his family put under surveillance.
The government eventually relaxed his passport restrictions, allowing him to visit England a few years later to direct Boesman and Lena for an international audience.
By the 1970s Fugard’s plays regularly premiered in theatres across SA, London and New York and soon his name was known across the world for both his talent and advocacy against the apartheid government.
He also formed a kinship with actors John Kani and Winston Ntshona, who co-authored and played leading roles in his plays: Sizwe Banzi is Dead, The Island, Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act and, later, My Children! My Africa.
Like much of his previous work, the plays were shaped by the politics of the 1970s and 1980s. The Island was taken to allude to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned, and considered too controversial by the apartheid government.
Sizwe Banzi is Dead won the London Theatre Critics Award in 1974 and was nominated for a prestigious Tony Award in 1975, with Kani and Ntshona walking away with best actor awards at that year’s ceremony.
Dimetos was performed at the 1975 Edinburgh Festival in Scotland, and another play from the time, A Lesson from Aloes, won Fugard an international award in 1981 from the New York Critics Circle.
Fugard’s semi-autobiographical play “Master Harold” ... and the Boys received Best New Play awards from both London and New York critics, and won Mokae a Tony Award.
In 1982 Fugard came to the realisation that he was an alcoholic and started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in New York. He said he felt better writing under the influence, believing in some ways it helped his creativity, but he knew that it was fracturing his relationship with his wife and daughter. He feared that he could lose the ones he loved and end up a drunk like his father, whom he was reflecting on at the time with his work in “Master Harold” ... and the Boys.
Besides getting professional help, Fugard decided to start writing sober — a process he found frustrating and difficult at times, while fearing his career would never be the same again.
He channelled his struggles into his work, including playing the role of poet and drug addict Eugene Marais in The Guest.
He earned a Writers Guild of America award in 1986 for his contribution to American theatre and spent much of his time in the US.
Despite the international fame, acclaim and premieres of The Road to Mecca and A Place With the Pigs abroad, Fugard continued to invest his time in developing SA theatre and providing a safe harbour for thought in a suppressive apartheid system. He would stage plays by other writers and mentor many.
Fugard did not reserves his criticism just for the apartheid government, and in 1989’s My Children! My Africa! seemingly criticised the ANC for their calls to boycott black schools, believing it would deeply affect black pupils.
“I always write out of love — not hatred for the villain but compassion for the victim,” he told writer Alan Shelley.
As the dismantling of apartheid began in the early 1990s, Fugard started to reflect more on his own life.
He published the memoir Cousins in 1994 and wrote several plays that touched on his life, including Playland, Valley Song, The Captain’s Tiger and Sorrows and Rejoicings.
And as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission sat in the 1990s to deal with apartheid atrocities, Fugard’s work increasingly reflected on post-apartheid SA through works such as Exits and Entrances, Victory, The Train Driver, The Blue Iris and The Painted Rocks at Revolver Creek.
Beyond the stage, Fugard acted in several films, including as Jan Smuts in Gandhi,Marigolds in August, The Road to Mecca, Meetings with Remarkable Men, The Guest at Steenkampskraal, Boesman and Lena and The Killing Fields.
Marigolds in August was awarded a Silver Bear at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival in 1980.
That same year Fugard published the novel Tsotsi, and the film adaptation won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Film.
In 2011 Fugard received a Tony Award for lifetime achievement and in 2014 he became the first African recipient of Japan’s highest honour in the arts, the Praemium Imperiale International Arts Award. He was an Honorary Fellow of Britain’s Royal Society of Literature, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Dramatists Guild and the Mark Twain Society.
He received honorary degrees from several universities across the world, including Rhodes, Stellenbosch, Cape Town, Pretoria, Natal, Witwatersrand, Georgetown, Wittenberg, Brown, Princeton, Yale and the prestigious Juilliard School for the performing arts in New York.
In 2005 he was given the Ikhamanga Medal in Silver by the SA government for his contribution to theatre.
In 2010, the Fugard Theatre opened in Cape Town. It debuted with Fugard’s play The Train Driver. The theatre also hosted the premiere of The Bird Watchers and DieLaaste Karretjiegraf — Fugard’s first play in Afrikaans written to fulfil a promise he made long ago to his Afrikaans-speaking mother.
It was around this time this time that he and Meiring got divorced. He later married Paula Fourie, with whom he worked on the play The Shadow of the Hummingbird, in New York.
Fugard spent several of his later years in California, working as an adjunct professor of playwriting, acting, and directing at the University of California, San Diego, before returning to SA and moving with Fourie to Nieu-Bethesda, a small village in SA’s semi-arid Karoo region, and the wine lands of the Western Cape.
OBITUARY: Athol Fugard — global playwright who shone a light into dark corners of the SA psych
Many of his plays were shaped by the politics of the 1970s and ’80s
Before its closure in March 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Athol Fugard Theatre in Cape Town attracted thousands of patrons a year: a beacon in the turbulent waters of SA politics and the arts, much like the man it was named after.
Athol Harold Lanigan Fugard was born on June 11 1932 in Middelburg, in the Great Karoo region of the Eastern Cape. He and his two siblings, an older brother and younger sister, moved with their parents to Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) in 1935.
His father, Harold David, was a jazz pianist who struggled with a childhood accident that left him increasingly unable to work. His mother, Elizabeth Magdalena (Potgieter), ran a small boarding house and later a cafe, to try to make ends meet for the family. These places and experiences would later inspire several Fugard plays, including Hello and Goodbye, The Captain’s Tiger and “Master Harold” ... and the Boys.
The boy everyone called “Hally” was fun-loving and enjoyed playing pretend, hinting at a calling that would one day see him become one of SA’s greatest playwrights.
In a career spanning more than six decades, Fugard would use his talent to bring a voice to the voiceless, lift those trodden down by society and speak out against the apartheid system.
“A little white boy dealing with his indoctrination in SA, turning me into a little racist — because that is what that society tried to do to me. Thank God I had a mother who fought against it,” he told author Alan Shelley in 2002, praising those who had “liberated” him.
He attended the Catholic Marist Brothers College and a local technical college, where he would spend much of his free time writing stories inspired by tales his father would tell him and from the books he read. He later studied philosophy at the University of Cape Town, but yearned to see the world beyond the fences of the apartheid system.
Just months before his final exams in 1953 Fugard dropped out, hitchhiking through Africa with a friend, Perseus Adams, with £60 in his pocket and 10 tins of sardines. He later became a deck hand on a ship bound for Asia. He spoke fondly of his experience living and working side-by-side with men of all races on the vessel, and said it helped liberated him from prejudice.
Throughout this time Fugard missed home and within a few months returned to Port Elizabeth.
He worked as a journalist and took a role with the SABC in Cape Town. It was here he met, and in 1956 married, actress Sheila Meiring and started cultivating his love for theatre.
The pair founded the group The Circle Players, and Fugard soon penned his first plays: The Cell and Klaas and the Devil.
The pair moved to Johannesburg, where Fugard got a job as a clerk at the Native Commissioner’s Court. He described witnessing the constant charging of black people for violating pass laws that restricted their movements as “the ugliest thing” he had ever been a part of, and the source of his pessimism.
Fugard began using his pen to highlight the injustice. He started working in the late 1950s with a group of actors in Johannesburg, including Zakes Mokae, and wrote the plays No-Good Friday and Nongogo.
Fugard’s plays were part of the bustling cultural melting pot that brewed in Sophiatown at the time and helped prepare the ground for one of his most famous pieces: the international hit production The Blood Knot.
Internationally acclaimed playwright Athol Fugard dies
Returning to SA in 1960 after a brief spell living abroad, Fugard used his experiences over the previous few years to finish The Blood Knot and present it on stage in Johannesburg in 1961.
At the same time, Fugard and his wife welcomed a baby girl, Lisa, who would go on to be an author in her own right.
The Blood Knot’s criticism of apartheid soon caught the attention of the government, who withdrew Fugard’s passport for a time. The secret police also began monitoring his theatre company after he joined calls for a boycott of segregated theatre audiences.
The SA production of The Blood Knot was closed by authorities, but the play’s reputation spread with Mokae’s performances in London, and in New York with a young James Earl Jones and JD Cannon. The New York Times voted it play of the year in 1964.
Fugard’s international career had begun.
In the early 1960s Fugard began working with a group of actors and creatives in East London and formed The Serpent Players, which got its name from performing in an abandoned snake pit.
In the years that followed, he produced Hello and Goodbye, People are Living There, The Last Bus and the popular Boesman and Lena.
But after travelling to appear in a BBC television production of The Blood Knot in 1967, his passport was again confiscated for several year and his family put under surveillance.
The government eventually relaxed his passport restrictions, allowing him to visit England a few years later to direct Boesman and Lena for an international audience.
By the 1970s Fugard’s plays regularly premiered in theatres across SA, London and New York and soon his name was known across the world for both his talent and advocacy against the apartheid government.
He also formed a kinship with actors John Kani and Winston Ntshona, who co-authored and played leading roles in his plays: Sizwe Banzi is Dead, The Island, Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act and, later, My Children! My Africa.
Like much of his previous work, the plays were shaped by the politics of the 1970s and 1980s. The Island was taken to allude to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned, and considered too controversial by the apartheid government.
Sizwe Banzi is Dead won the London Theatre Critics Award in 1974 and was nominated for a prestigious Tony Award in 1975, with Kani and Ntshona walking away with best actor awards at that year’s ceremony.
Dimetos was performed at the 1975 Edinburgh Festival in Scotland, and another play from the time, A Lesson from Aloes, won Fugard an international award in 1981 from the New York Critics Circle.
Fugard’s semi-autobiographical play “Master Harold” ... and the Boys received Best New Play awards from both London and New York critics, and won Mokae a Tony Award.
In 1982 Fugard came to the realisation that he was an alcoholic and started attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in New York. He said he felt better writing under the influence, believing in some ways it helped his creativity, but he knew that it was fracturing his relationship with his wife and daughter. He feared that he could lose the ones he loved and end up a drunk like his father, whom he was reflecting on at the time with his work in “Master Harold” ... and the Boys.
Besides getting professional help, Fugard decided to start writing sober — a process he found frustrating and difficult at times, while fearing his career would never be the same again.
He channelled his struggles into his work, including playing the role of poet and drug addict Eugene Marais in The Guest.
He earned a Writers Guild of America award in 1986 for his contribution to American theatre and spent much of his time in the US.
Despite the international fame, acclaim and premieres of The Road to Mecca and A Place With the Pigs abroad, Fugard continued to invest his time in developing SA theatre and providing a safe harbour for thought in a suppressive apartheid system. He would stage plays by other writers and mentor many.
Fugard did not reserves his criticism just for the apartheid government, and in 1989’s My Children! My Africa! seemingly criticised the ANC for their calls to boycott black schools, believing it would deeply affect black pupils.
“I always write out of love — not hatred for the villain but compassion for the victim,” he told writer Alan Shelley.
As the dismantling of apartheid began in the early 1990s, Fugard started to reflect more on his own life.
He published the memoir Cousins in 1994 and wrote several plays that touched on his life, including Playland, Valley Song, The Captain’s Tiger and Sorrows and Rejoicings.
And as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission sat in the 1990s to deal with apartheid atrocities, Fugard’s work increasingly reflected on post-apartheid SA through works such as Exits and Entrances, Victory, The Train Driver, The Blue Iris and The Painted Rocks at Revolver Creek.
Beyond the stage, Fugard acted in several films, including as Jan Smuts in Gandhi, Marigolds in August, The Road to Mecca, Meetings with Remarkable Men, The Guest at Steenkampskraal, Boesman and Lena and The Killing Fields.
Marigolds in August was awarded a Silver Bear at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival in 1980.
That same year Fugard published the novel Tsotsi, and the film adaptation won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Film.
In 2011 Fugard received a Tony Award for lifetime achievement and in 2014 he became the first African recipient of Japan’s highest honour in the arts, the Praemium Imperiale International Arts Award. He was an Honorary Fellow of Britain’s Royal Society of Literature, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Dramatists Guild and the Mark Twain Society.
He received honorary degrees from several universities across the world, including Rhodes, Stellenbosch, Cape Town, Pretoria, Natal, Witwatersrand, Georgetown, Wittenberg, Brown, Princeton, Yale and the prestigious Juilliard School for the performing arts in New York.
In 2005 he was given the Ikhamanga Medal in Silver by the SA government for his contribution to theatre.
In 2010, the Fugard Theatre opened in Cape Town. It debuted with Fugard’s play The Train Driver. The theatre also hosted the premiere of The Bird Watchers and Die Laaste Karretjiegraf — Fugard’s first play in Afrikaans written to fulfil a promise he made long ago to his Afrikaans-speaking mother.
It was around this time this time that he and Meiring got divorced. He later married Paula Fourie, with whom he worked on the play The Shadow of the Hummingbird, in New York.
Fugard spent several of his later years in California, working as an adjunct professor of playwriting, acting, and directing at the University of California, San Diego, before returning to SA and moving with Fourie to Nieu-Bethesda, a small village in SA’s semi-arid Karoo region, and the wine lands of the Western Cape.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
OBITUARY: Business titan and philanthropist Douw Steyn has died
OBITUARY: NIS head Niël Barnard takes apartheid secrets to the grave
OBITUARY: Lord Robin Renwick had a pivotal role in SA’s transition to democracy
OBITUARY: Ray McCauley — charismatic pastor and controversial figure
OBITUARY: Sars was Gordhan’s greatest legacy
OBITUARY: James Matthews was SA’s voice of resistance
OBITUARY: The legacy of Sifiso Dabengwa
OBITUARY: Brian O’Connell, a great sporting and academic all-rounder
OBITUARY: Former SADF boss Georg Meiring at the heart of intrigues
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.