Leon Schreiber slaps down EFF MP over Musk
The minister said the law should not be weaponised for political point scoring
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has slapped an EFF MP on the wrist for trying to implicate him in the party’s war of words with US billionaire Elon Musk.
EFF MP Thapelo Mogale asked Schreiber in a parliamentary question whether Elon Musk, Deon Barnard and US tech billionaires Peter Thiel and David Oliver Sacks were SA citizens and if so whether he would revoke their SA citizenship “since the persons are linked to the president of the US of America, Donald Trump, funded his presidential campaign and contributed to his negative views about the Republic, a matter that has now led to diplomatic strain between the two nations”. ..
