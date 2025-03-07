Cyril Ramaphosa proposes working group to rescue Joburg
Friday’s visit to SA’s biggest metro came a day after the national executive visited the Gauteng provincial executive
07 March 2025 - 12:46
President Cyril Ramaphosa has proposed the establishment of a presidential working group similar to the one implemented in the eThekwini metro as part of efforts aimed at turning the once City of Gold’s role as the engine of growth for SA’s economy.
Ramaphosa led a national executive delegation, which met the Johannesburg executive council on Friday, as part of efforts aimed at addressing service delivery challenges in a metro that is responsible for 16% of SA’s GDP and employs 12% of the national workforce. ..
