US leaves SA with $1.56bn climate financing hole
Trump administration’s withdrawal from Just Energy Transition Partnership likely to extend to other developing nations
06 March 2025 - 15:12
SA is seeking alternative funding to plug a $1.56bn climate financing gap after the US withdrew from the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with the UK, France, Germany and the EU.
Indonesia, Vietnam and Senegal, which are also beneficiaries of loans, financial guarantees and grants from developed nations — known as the International Partners Group (IPG) — to help them move away from coal, are also likely to be affected as the US escalates its antagonistic stance towards green energy. ..
